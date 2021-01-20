Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Most Attracted to “Boss Bitches”

Partner for Miley Cyrus wanted: only "boss bitches" should apply. The Plastic Hearts singer confessed that, lately, she's way more interested in dating women than she is men. After breaking off her relationship with Cody Simpson in the summer of 2020, Cyrus is now finding herself more attracted to women—"Girls are way hotter. We know this," she said. But specifically, she's mainly attracted to "boss bitches" like herself. Noted.

Cyrus, who identifies as queer, appeared on Sirius XM's Barstool Radio earlier this week, and disclosed that the male physique just isn't doing it for her lately. "Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times dicks makes wonderful sculptures," she said, per Cosmopolitan. "Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like dicks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table."

Fair enough. She continued, "Everyone knows that tits are prettier than balls...That's what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me."

Of course, Cyrus is aware that appearance isn't everything when it comes to having a romantic relationship with someone. And that's why she's into "boss bitches."

"Like if I'm going to be with a girl, I'm totally down to be with a boss bitch who's as successful, or more successful than me; that's cool too," Cyrus continued, noting that though she loves to be around fellow powerful women, she's found herself to be the boss bitch in her relationships. "I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."