Miley Cyrus Says She “Didn’t Spend Too Much Time Crying” Over Her Divorce

In a November 2nd appearance on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, Miley Cyrus opened up about how she coped with grief in the wake of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, as well as other traumatic events she’s experienced recently. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t involve crying!

When Cyrus was asked if she has become more or less emotional in recent years, Cyrus said she believes it’s the former—though “dudes [she’s] broken up with” would disagree, since she doesn’t dwell on breakups. (Or any other form of loss, for that matter.)

"I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on,” Cyrus said. "But I've gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house, I went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost."

In the aftermath of all that loss, Cyrus said, per Skavlan, that she “didn't spend too much time crying over it.” For her, crying simply doesn’t feel like a productive “tool” that helped her cope.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first announced their split in August 2018, and their divorce was finalized in January 2019, a full year after they got married. Also in 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth lost the Malibu house they shared to devastating wildfires.

“It wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because [crying] wasn't going to change it,” she explained. “I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."

Rather than dwelling, Cyrus said she heals by “moving forward.”

"I always say I heal through movement. I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life,” she continued.

And Cyrus has been making lots of moves recently, from releasing a slew of new singles and covers as well as getting involved in the 2020 presidential election through social media.