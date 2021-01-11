Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

After months of swirling rumors, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have finally made their relationship Instagram official.

Yesterday evening, January 10th, Jordan posted two grainy photos of himself with Harvey––one with them sharing a longing gaze into each other's eyes and the other with Harvey glancing at the camera. In Harvey's own post around the same time, she shared two Polaroids with Jordan, including some PDA.

Their celebrity friends like Jordyn Woods, Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Teyana Taylor chimed in to share their love and support for the new couple on their Instagram photos. Woods commented on Harvey's post with a heart eyes emoji, while Union simply wrote, "Faves!" on Jordan's. Honestly, the number of supportive comments on both Instagrams is adorable to see.

These photos were the confirmation of their budding relationship, but the twosome has been enjoying time together since late 2020. According to TMZ, their first public sighting together was in Atlanta during the week of Thanksgiving. This official news also arrives a few weeks after they were seen together in Salt Lake City by The Sun for New Year's Eve.

The 33-year-old actor was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive in November. He is known for keeping his love life under wraps, however, Harvey (whose dad is comedian Steve Harvey) has had a few high-profile boyfriends. Nearly a year ago, Harvey was romantically linked to rapper Future, but the pair was reported to have split sometime in the summer.