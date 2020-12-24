Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Card is Here—and Archie is Harry's Lookalike

If seeing the royal holiday cards has become one of your favorite festive traditions, you’re in for a true treat today. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card is finally here, and it’s serving up the hefty dose of sweetness that we could all use as we look forward to the end of 2020.

On December 23rd, the family’s holiday message was shared by Mayhew, an international animal welfare organization that works to improve the lives of cats and dogs, as well as offering support for the humans who care for them. Along with being a longtime advocate for rescue animals, Markle is an official patron of the organization, so naturally, the couple’s rescue dogs Pula and Guy are featured front and center in the artwork.

Instead of a traditional family photo, the Sussexes opted for a gorgeous illustration detailing the family playing in front of a small playhouse that’s expertly decorated for the holidays. Sharing the photo on their social media platforms, the organization wrote, “We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas”—of course with festive emojis galore.

We simply can’t get over Archie’s red hair—he’s totally twinning with his dad, and it’s so precious.

Along with spotlighting Mayhew as part of their five official patronages, the couple shared a bit more about how the Duchess of Sussex has supported causes in the U.K. and in California this year. In a statement, Markle shared, “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us.”

Markle has worked with Mayhew since 2019, and it seems the partnership is a special one for both parties. Of her ongoing commitment to animal welfare, the organization noted, “She has a long background of championing animal welfare and we are very grateful to her for her ongoing support. We work extremely hard to help animals and their owners all across London, and we know that our cause is close to the Duchess’s heart. The Patronage has put more of a spotlight on these animal welfare issues and increased public awareness and understanding; and we are looking forward to continuing to work with the Duchess to help even more animals and people.”