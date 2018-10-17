Meghan Markle brought her favorite tea on her royal tour, and you can buy it online

It's only been a few days since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their official Australian tour, but the Duchess of Sussex is already impressing the locals. You'd think her big baby news would be exciting enough, but apparently she also introduced a family she met to her favorite tea—and it's something you can get online, if you're interested.

According to Elle, Markle and Harry visited the Woodley family at their farm in New South Wales on October 17th, and of course Markle didn't arrive empty handed. Instead, she brought her own homemade banana bread—which is already becoming internet famous—and a tin of Fortnum and Mason's Royal Blend tea. Because honestly, how do you have banana bread without tea?

And why did Markle bring the treats to share with her new friends? Because, as most of us were taught as kids, that's just manners, y'all.

"She said, 'If you go to someone's house you always bring something,' so she did," Benita Woodley said.

It just goes to show that you're never too royal to think about the people who are hosting you in their home.

If you want to try out the tea, you're in luck, because it's available for purchase online even if you live in the U.S.: you can find the tea at Williams-Sonoma, and it costs $15.95 for 4.4 ounces of tea in a really pretty tin.

"Suppliers of tea to the British monarchy for over 200 years, Fortnum & Mason creates the finest examples of the tea-blender's art, an achievement honored by numerous Royal Warrants of Appointment," the tea's description on the Williams-Sonoma website reads. "Royal Blend, their most popular tea, combines flowery Pekoes from Ceylon and Assam in a blend developed in 1902 for King Edward VII. The traditional loose-leaf tea is packaged in a giftable tin."