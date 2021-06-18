Meghan Markle Says Her Children's Book Shows "Another Side Of Masculinity"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shortly after its June 8th release, Meghan Markle's debut children's book The Bench shot to #1 on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books. The Duchess of Sussex released a statement on the Archewell Foundation website, thanking all those who have purchased the book so far, and showing pride in being able to introduce readers to "another side of masculinity."

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," Markle said via Archewell. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

She continued, "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness - is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

The Bench, illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson, is based on a poem Markle wrote to Prince Harry for Father's Day 2018. It's written from the perspective of a mother watching a father raise their son.

However, daughter Lilibet Diana, who arrived just four days before the book was released, also makes a cameo in the book. She appears in one of the illustrations being held by a woman in a sunhat, whom we can only assume is Markle.