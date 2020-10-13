Megan Thee Stallion Hopes That One Day Black Women Won’t Have To “Fight For Ourselves"

In an October 13th op-ed and coinciding short video for The New York Times, Megan Thee Stallion says she's hopeful that we are on the brink of a future in which Black women won't have to "fight for ourselves," but instead earn the same respect and protection as everyone else. But as of right now, in our current society, Black girls and women are still "inundated with negative, sexist comments" that leave them just as "vilified and disrespected" as those Black women who came before, she writes.

"In the weeks leading up to the election, Black women are expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates. We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting bloc—all in little more than a century," the "WAP" rapper writes.

She continues, "Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life."

"I will never bite my tongue, I will never allow anyone to silence me, I will never be scared to stand up for myself and others, and I DAMN SURE WILL NEVER BE SCARED TO BE MY TRUE AUTHENTIC STRONG BLACK SELF," Megan writes in the caption of the video shared to Instagram today, October 13th.

Megan notes that her recent brush with domestic violence and her initial silence on the matter are both rooted in and caused by a system that blames the victim, especially if he or she is Black.

"The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted," she writes, later adding that Black women are stereotyped as angry and aggressive, pitted against one another in multiple industries, constantly defending themselves for their choices, treated different by the American healthcare, judiciary, and justice systems.

Enough is enough, Megan argues—"I'm not afraid of criticism."

"My hope is that Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president will usher in an era where Black women in 2020 are no longer “making history” for achieving things that should have been accomplished decades ago," she writes, noting that this step forward will definitely not happen overnight.

Megan concludes, "We know that after the last ballot is cast and the vote is tallied, we are likely to go back to fighting for ourselves. Because at least for now, that’s all we have."