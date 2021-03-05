Megan Thee Stallion Launched “Hotties Helping Houston” To Raise Money For Texas

"I knew I had to do something to help my hometown."

Following the devastating bout of low temperatures in Texas last month, Megan Thee Stallion has launched a fundraising campaign for her hometown called "Hotties Helping Houston" to help those in need repair water and power outage damage in their homes.

"Like many of you, I have been devastated by the tragedies that Houston has been struck with," Megan wrote in a March 4th Instagram post. "Today I am so proud to say I will be working alongside NACC Disaster Services and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to help rebuild my hometown of Houston."

So far, Maroon 5, Taraji P. Henson, Revlon, Fashion Nova, and Coach have all hopped on the rebuild effort and joined Megan's "supergroup coalition" Together, with the help of Megan's fans, the group is raising funds to repair and rebuild homes of senior citizens and single mothers at no cost to them.

"If any hotties would like to join us in the rebuild, head to megantheestallion.com for resources and new merch items with all proceeds going toward NACC's rebuild efforts," the "WAP" collaborator wrote.

Over on her website, she links to helpinghoustonrebuild.org, where you can learn more about the Hotties Helping Houston initiative. According to the site, NACC will manage the rebuilding process and Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's office is handling the online submissions and referrals for those in need.

It's on this website that Houston natives can apply for help, local volunteers can sign up to help rebuild, and the general public can submit donations to the effort.

"Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown," Megan said in a statement to Helping Houston Rebuild. "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."