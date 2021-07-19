Megan Thee Stallion Is The First Female Rapper To Appear On The Cover of 'Sports Illustrated'

She joins the first Black female athlete and the first transgender model on the cover.

Megan Thee Stallion just became the first female rapper to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and that's some real Hottie ish right there.

"REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SHIT!!!" Megan captioned her cover photo on Instagram. "Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!"

For the 2021 Swimsuit Edition, Megan is one of three history-making Sports Illustrated cover models. Tennis titan Naomi Osaka, who is the first female Black athlete to graces her own swimsuit cover, is one, and Lenya Bloom, the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is the other.

Megan told Sports Illustrated that being a cover model for the magazine was one of her life goals. "I've wanted to do it all my life," she said. "I was the little girl looking at the cover of Sports Illustrated saying, 'One day this is going to be me.' And I manifested it."

Of her own cover, Bloom wrote, "This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder."

She continued, "I dedicate this cover to all ballroom femme queens past, present and future. This historical moment is important to #girlslikeus because it allows us to live and be seen."