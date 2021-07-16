Megan Thee Stallion Is Graduating College Soon and She Wants Her "Hotties" To Come

Later this year, Megan Thee Stallion will graduate from Texas Southern University with a degree in healthcare administration—and she just revealed that she wants some of her fans, aka her "Hotties," to cheer for her in the stands as she walks across the stage.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU," Megan tweeted on July 12th. "Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time."

She then tweeted out a wish:

And the Hotties (including actor Dylan O'Brien) are here for it.

Having found success as a rapper, Megan transferred from Prarie View A&M University to TSU and became a part-time online student rather than attend classes full time. She told People in 2020 that she continues to pursue her degree, despite her fame, in honor of her mom, who passed away in 2019 after battling brain cancer.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," she said. "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Now, with graduation upon her, the three-time Grammy winner clearly has her sights set on more than just musical success. Megan has said that she plans to use her TSU degree to open and manage assisted-living facilities in her hometown of Houston, Texas. And she's not just securing a degree and following her healthcare dreams for herself and her family—she wants to set her fellow classmates up for success, too.

"I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, 'What can I do?'" the star told People. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I'm gonna let my classmates run it."