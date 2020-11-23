Megan Thee Stallion Reminded Everyone That Only *She* Owns Her Body: "Every Mark. Every Dimple"

Megan Thee Stallion made a powerful statement about self love with her performance at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22nd. Before being lowered onto the stage in an aerial hoop to perform her newly released song "Body," the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper started out with pre-recorded monologue about body love and autonomy.

"I love my body. Every curve, every inch. Every mark. Every dimple. It's decoration on my temple," Megan said in a voiceover while a video showing off her body played on the screen.

She continued, "My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And whoever I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see. So are you ready?" Then, she appeared on stage in a black bra and underwear set underneath a sparkly black mesh bodysuit, which fit the bedazzled theme we noticed all over the red carpet.

Megan had plenty of reason to show up with full confidence last night, being one of the most nominated artists at the AMAs. Her nominations included: New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (one for "WAP" with Cardi B and another for "Savage" with Beyoncé), Favorite Female Artist in Rap/Hip-Hop, and Favorite Song in Rap/Hip-Hop (for "WAP")—the last of which she won shortly after her "Body" performance.