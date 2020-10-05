The ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Was for a More Important Date Than October 3rd

The cast of Mean Girls met up virtually on the iconic day of October 3rd to remind us to get out and vote on November 3rd. Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra, and Jonathan Bennett joined "moderator" Katie Couric to talk behind-the-scenes details and the importance of voting in the 2020 presidential election.

"Something fun for this tumultuous time," Couric captioned the upload on Instagram. She noted that the gang teamed up with HeaderCount.org to up voter registration ahead of the election, and after reaching their goal of 5,000 voter activations, the cast kept their promise and reunited over Zoom.

During their virtual hang out, the Mean Girls family talked about the term "fetch," Fey turning the Broadway musical adaptation back into a movie (you can submit your fan casting over on the Mean Girls Broadway website), and how Johnathan Bennett was *this* close to not being cast as Aaron Samuels.

"I was actually cast last minute," Bennett said, "and I was flown up the night before because they did like a switch or something."

"Yeah...Somebody got fired," Fey confirmed, later adding that she believes Aaron and Caty are "still Facebook friends." She said, "I wouldn't want a pair of characters who met in high school to end up together. I hope they lived a little more than that."

"I really wanted to play Regina," Lohan admitted during the reunion. "I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it."

"The more that I read the script over and over, I started to relate to Caty and her sensitivity," Lohan added, saying that during the period between filming Confessions and Mean Girls, she had returned to "normal school" and felt like an outsider, just like Caty did.

And Franzese and Surendra both stated that the lack of stereotyping allowed them to really explore their characters' range, as well as themselves.

"This movie was authentically diverse," Surendra said, noting that his role was the first he read where his character didn't have an accent. And Franzese loved that he could play "a character who could be gay and just breathe—just be gay and be chubby and not be thrown in a locker or have their head dunked in a toilet. It was so impactful on my own life."

And a Mean Girls sequel is not off the table. Meadows even offered up the idea of a film having the same cast but they're all playing different parts, Ocean's 11 style.