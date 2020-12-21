Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Kate McKinnon Say Farewell to 2020 in 'SNL' Song

When Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig hosted the show on Saturday, December 19th for the second time this year, she did so with one of her besties in tow: Maya Rudolph. Rudolph, who is also an alum of the popular variety show, even joined Wiig for her monologue, in which the two performed a, well, tweaked version of The Sound of Music's "My Favorite Things."

To start, Wiig shared that the beauty December drawing to a close means that everything will go back to normal on January 1st, 2021. Alas, after she was told that wasn't actually the case, she said she sometimes sings about her favorite things to make herself feel better.

After launching into song, Wiig threw out lyrics about her supposed favorite things, like "whiskers on babies and babies on buildings."

Things only got more off the wall when Rudolph met Wiig on stage and chimed in with her "favorite things." Though Rudolph gently told Wiig that her lyrics in the song were "incorrect and didn't make any sense," hers weren't any better!

They were, however, hilarious.

Rudolph burst into song with lyrics like "Pop Rocks on hot dogs and mustard on lady" before current SNL cast member Kate McKinnon jumped in at the very end to try to bring the duo back to reality — and the true lyrics.

But what's the fun in that?! Once McKinnon was in the know about singing of her actual favorite things, she cheerfully mentioned a whole bevy of foods: pork chimichangas, chicken tacos, etc. It was truly the perfect addition to this wacky song about this wild year.

The trio capped off the tune by not only telling one another that they're their own favorite things but also by sending 2020 packing. "Goodbye, 2020, you really did stink," they sang in harmony to raucous cheers from the small audience.