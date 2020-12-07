Matthew Perry Is Selling Chandler Bing Merch for a Good Cause

Could this news BE any greater? Matthew Perry announced via Instagram that he has launched a Chandler Bing-inspired merchandise line just in time for the holidays. Perry and his fiancé Molly Hurwitz modeled the merch in, of course, hilarious fashion, and we'll take one of everything. Thanks. And what's even better is that the money made from his Bing line will go to the World Health Organization.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned his first announcement post. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

The t-shirt Perry is sporting, literally called the "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" shirt is available in black, white, and two blue shades, and retails for $26.99. He's also selling hoodies with the same design for $44.99.

Hurwitz modeled the second version of the "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?" shirt that is simple text without a triad of dancing Bings (also selling for $26.99).

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the pic.

"Hats?!?" Perry captioned the last pic uploaded to his Instagram on December 6th. Yes, hats. They're available in both black and white for $21.99. "Banana still not included," Perry reminded us.

There are also a selection of mugs available for purchase for $14.99, so there's something for everyone at the "Could this BE any more of a Matthew Perry merch store?"