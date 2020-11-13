Matthew Perry Just Let It Slip When The ‘Friends’ Reunion Will Take Place

Die-hard fans have pretty much been waiting for a Friends reunion to happen ever since the cast made their final trip to Central Perk for the back in 2004. So when a reunion special was officially given the green light back in the spring to coincide with all episodes of the series becoming available to stream on HBO Max, it’s no secret that Friends fans simply couldn’t, ahem, be any more excited to see the famous pals back together again on screen.

Of course, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put reunion plans on pause indefinitely, with the fate of the Friends special left waiting in the wings. That is until yesterday, November 12th, when Matthew Perry took to Twitter to confirm the news we’ve all been waiting to hear: it’s officially being rescheduled for March 2021.

Perry tweeted, “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!”

So far, none of the other castmates have confirmed the news on their own social media platforms. But honestly, given the way 2020 has gone, we’re just happy to have any crumb of good news to look forward to in the new year.

Here’s hoping that the special will be able to safely film in March, because we could truly use a morsel of happiness after this nightmare of a year.