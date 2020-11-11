'Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison Will Play The Grinch In a TV Musical Special

Matthew Morrison better be breaking out his old vocal warmups from his Glee days. Morrison, who played the down-with-the-kids Mr. Schue, has signed on to play the Grinch in a two-hour musical event for NBC. The special, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! will air on December 9th at 8 p.m. ET from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December," Morrison said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. "My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way."

Ryan Murphy's Glee has gone through a bit of a renaissance period, likely due to the pandemic-caused nationwide Netflix binge. Dance numbers have been recreated on TikTok, tweets have pointed the absurd covers and plot points the show was able to get away with in the mid-2000s, and Morrison's Will Schuester has been virtually citizen's arrested too many times to count.

So, when the internet found out about Morrison's next role, the crowd went wild.

The Grinch, himself, even has thoughts on the casting choice. Wow.