Watch Mariah Carey Announce “It’s Time” Now That Halloween Is Over

Screw Halloween and Thanksgiving and get in, witches. We’re celebrating Christmas. Mariah Carey hath decreed, in a November 1st Instagram Reel, which perfectly encapsulates the jarring emotional shift from spooky Halloween to the glittery, plaid-pajama’d Christmas season, that the holidays are officially happening. Phew!

The video opens with a ghoulish figure stalking the halls of Mariah Carey’s home—which, as it turns out, is also the portal between holidays à la that tree cove Jack Skellington stumbles upon in Nightmare Before Christmas. The ghoul opens a cobwebbed, bloody-handprinted door that says: Not Yet. But it is yet!

The iconic opening chimes to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” kick in, and ghoul man opens the door to find a magical, Christmas-themed room lorded over by the Queen of Christmas herself.

Carey, who’s dressed in a plaid onesie spangled with her own face, looks at her watch and declares: "It’s time." And we have no choice but to obey.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” originally appeared on Merry Christmas, Carey’s 1994 Christmas album. Since then, the song has become the unofficial harbinger of the Christmas season, and Carey has become the unofficial (but official in our hearts) Queen of Christmas.

(Fun fact: Despite its immense popularity, the song only hit Number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 last year.)

Lucky for the Queen's loyal subjects, this isn’t the only festive content we’ll be receiving from Carey this year. According to People, the singer will be starring in her very own Christmas special on Apple TV+, aptly titled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The streaming service hasn’t announced the premiere date yet.