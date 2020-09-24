Mandy Moore Revealed She’s Expecting Her First Child With the Cutest Pictures

Congratulations are in order! Mandy Moore is spreading some happy news in quarantine because she just revealed she is pregnant with her first child. She posted the absolute cutest photos with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, to announce her pregnancy news, and we're just so thrilled for her.

In an Instagram post today, September 24th, the "Candy" singer said that she is expecting a baby boy.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore captioned her pictures.

In a series of three black-and-white photos, Moore and husband Goldsmith are hugging and showing off her pregnant stomach (while she's wearing the cutest floral dress, btw). While she didn't specify, according to the "early 2021" timeline, she is likely around four or five months along.

Goldsmith posted the same pictures and caption announcement to his own Instagram page. Needless to say, the couple's celebrity friends are as excited as we are. Moore's co-star Susan Kelechi Watson commented, "Baby's comingggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma, wrote, "Lets goooooooooooo." Even the account for Moore's show, This Is Us, sent along its love: "Congratulations, queen! 💛💛💛"

Moore and Goldsmith, who will both be first-time parents, got married in November 2018 in a private, intimate wedding ceremony that the singer dubbed an "elevated house party." (Love.) At the time, they had been engaged for about a year, and Moore wore a stunning (and unexpected!) rose-pink wedding dress for the occasion.