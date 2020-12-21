Mandy Moore Opened Up About Pregnancy Struggles in Emotional Instagram Stories

She shared that she's been feeling "suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy" toward the end of her pregnancy.

Most people experience pregnancy so differently, with physical and emotional symptoms often changing drastically from day to day. Mandy Moore is experiencing this firsthand—she’s currently expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and she’s been taking her fans along for her pregnancy journey on Instagram, revealing that her third trimester has been full of unexpected ups and downs.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to ask for a little advice and support. "Question for third trimester pregnant friends: is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck?" she asked, adding, “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

Thankfully, it seems she got plenty of support, as she later posted an update thanking fellow parents and parents-to-be for their responses when she was feeling “out of sorts.” She shared, “Today is a new day and I definitely feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon. Hormones are no joke."

She added, “I am OK. I am grateful. It is just wild—hormones are crazy," including an adorable Instagram sticker that read "crying for no reason” to her post, with anyone who has ever experienced pregnancy hormone changes surely nodding in agreement.

It seems Moore was even able to get a little fresh air and tackle a prenatal cycling ride on her Peloton—she shared, “I managed to get out of bed and go on a nice long walk today, and I'm feeling good. I hope you all are feeling good."

Image zoom Credit: @mandymooremm, Instagram