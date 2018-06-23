Mandy Moore's gorgeous mid-century home is a California dream, and you can take a virtual tour

Actress, singer, and philanthropist Mandy Moore officially has a new title to add to her list of noteworthy accomplishments: owner of one of the most beautiful houses we've ever seen. The This is Us star recently let Architectural Digest peek around her mid-century home in Pasadena, California. And it did not disappoint.

The house, which Moore purchased with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith and shares with pups Joni and Jackson, features a pool, 360-degree views of the San Gabriel mountains, and the cutest reading nook in the whole wide world.

Her 1950s-inspired home cost $2.6 million dollars, a price tag that is honestly somewhat modest for a majorly successful celebrity. Considering that Beyoncé and Jay-Z signed up for an $88 million mortgage last summer for a Bel Air compound, plus dropped $26 million for a house in the Hamptons, the cost of Moore and Goldsmith's home hardly compares to what some celebs spend on real estate. But the cozy feeling of home they've cultivated in Pasadena is truly priceless.

Just look at Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's dreamy home.

This house is goals, for real.

Let’s take a tour of some of our favorite parts, shall we?

We'll start with this beautiful sitting area complete with a piano, a record player, and a true Mad Men vibe.

Look at this adorable beverage cart. It's perfect for entertaining.

We love the island in the middle of the kitchen, which Moore refers to as "just like, a big giant block of stone" while giving a house tour.

Maybe our favorite part of the house is this hallway, which has been repurposed into a reading nook. Check out that GORGEOUS skylight!

Also, we love EVERYTHING about this master bedroom. The forest green velvet headboard, the view of the pool, the sliding glass doors, the natural light. Perfection. Mandy doesn't take this beautiful room for granted and adores what she wakes up to every morning. "It's never lost on me how lucky I am to get to experience that," she said.

Just look at this backyard. It's absolutely heaven.

There are so many other things we love about this house, too: the spa, the artwork, every single one of the coffee tables. According to Moore, bringing her home to life has been nothing short of magical.

"It's hard to convey the excitement of working out every detail," she told Architectural Digest, "from picking slabs at the stone yard to figuring out how many burners we wanted for the stove. Once you realize that you can actually build your true dream house, it's hard to go back to anything else."

To see more of Mandy Moore’s house, watch her give the full tour below.