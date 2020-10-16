Madonna Dyed Her Hair Cotton-Candy Pink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even though she’s no stranger to changing up her beauty vibes, Madonna is definitely one of the most famous blondes on the block. (After all, she was the pop queen at the helm of the Blond Ambition World Tour 30 years ago.) The icon just debuted a brand new hue, however, trying on a super fun shade of cotton candy pink—and her stylist spilled all the details on how you can achieve the same color yourself.

Madonna herself first debuted her bold new bubblegum-inspired hue in a series of three fun filtered Instagram selfies, captioning the shots, “the 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!!” She also encouraged her fans and followers to “get out there and take responsibility people!!” by casting their votes, too.

In addition, she posted behind-the-scenes videos and photos of her hair transformation, and it seems like her hair gurus, Nicola Clarke and Andy Lecompte, worked their magic by giving her a soft, wavy bob in the standout pink shade. She noted that with her new look, she’s “only good with lipstick,” and it’s true—she looks straight-up flawless with just a pop of pink on her lips to match perfectly with her cotton candy strands.

Madonna’s colorist, Clarke, was kind enough to share secrets about how she turned the signature blonde into a pastel pink queen.

She noted that she used Virtue ColorKick, a protective treatment, as she does with all her formulas, because it “maintains the quality of the hair and the color.”

To achieve Madonna's blonde, Clarke relies on Schwarzkopf Professional UK products, but to get the music legend’s new “soft, pretty, and the perfect pink” shade, she used Candy Floss by Crazy Color UK.

As for the coloring process itself, Clarke said, “I foil highlight as many foils as I possibly can fit in, then high lift tint in between”—the end result being a truly covetable cotton candy pink.

Crazy Color Semi Permanent Hair Color in "Candy Floss" $13.26 SHOP IT Walmart