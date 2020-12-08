Madonna Just Got Her First-Ever Tattoo With the Sweetest Meaning

Wait...how is this Madonna's first tattoo? For someone who loves shock value, going against the grain, and has existed in the music world for most of her life, we just assumed Madonna had at least a few pieces of ink. But, according to a December 7th Instagram post, Madonna just got her very first tattoo, and the meaning of it is so darn sweet.

"Inked for The Very First Time.............." Madonna cheekily captioned her tattoo-dedicated Instagram post. She hashtagged the series of pics with #family because her new ink is all about her kids.

She showed off her brand tattoo, done by East Iz at Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, California, which is a series of letters all symbolizing the names of her kids. Done in fine-line lettering, Madonna got "LRDMSE" inked across her inner wrist (Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stelle, and Estere).

Judging by the fifth picture Madonna shared in her series, it looks like the tattoo was a bit painful, as to be expected if done on such a tender area. But, the end result was definitely worth it.

This single-needle style of tattoo has grown in popularity for its barely-there, delicate look. Though Madonna could easily hide this ink with a stack of bracelets or a sleeve cuff, we can only imagine she won't want to. It's beautiful, meaningful, and a constant reminder that she has a plethora of love she can fall back on.