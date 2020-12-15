Lizzo Defended Her Decision to Detox After Getting Backlash

"As a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health you're doing it for...weight loss."

After sharing that she was doing a 10-day juice detox with followers on TikTok, Lizzo was called out for promoting unhealthy dieting techniques. However, Lizzo took to the platform to question why her juice cleanse was being viewed through the lens of weight loss when in actuality she was doing the detox in order to improve her digestion and inner health.

Her being called out, she says, shows a problem with the way "big girls" and their health decisions are viewed by society.

In the video that spurred so much scrutiny, posted to TikTok on December 13th, Lizzo made sure to include multiple disclaimers: "I was practicing safe detox methods w a nutritionist. Do not try without research," one disclaimer reads. Another in her caption notes, "practice safe detoxification y’all."

Comments like "this isn't healthy girl" and "this is not healthy—please don't try this anyone" began pouring in and fans expressed their disappointment that Lizzo would promote what they felt was a crash diet. "Please don't promote this!!!!" one user wrote. Another added, "nooo not queen lizzo with the detox bs."

In a followup video, Lizzo explained that she decided to do the detox routine after she "drank a lot and ate a lot of foods that fucked [her] stomach up in Mexico." She noted that, for her, the 10-day cleanse was a "reset" for her digestion, noting that the physical results were a nice added bonus. However, this followup didn't seem to clear the air with many sharing their fear that this type of video "might encourage young people not to eat," as one follower wrote.

Though others found no issue with her sharing her detox journey, and some even found it very hypocritical that Lizzo is now being shunned for dieting when she's often shunned on social media for her weight.

Lizzo wanted to set the record straight, uploading yet another explainer video to TikTok on December 14th captioned, "Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves."

"I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like [a detox cleanse] online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health you're doing it for a like dramatic weight loss," she said in her TikTok video. "And that is not the case."

"In reality, November stressed me the fuck out," she continued. "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that fucked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my fucking body, my fucking skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch, and that’s it."

"I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share that with you guys," she continued. "I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want with their bodies."

Though both sides of the argument are completely valid, Lizzo was extremely clear in her videos that her detox, done with the help of a nutritionist, was not for weight loss, nor is she actively trying to lose weight. Yes, some who dislike the promotion of detoxes will disagree with her sharing her journey on social media simply due to the fact that so many will disregard her reasoning and see it as a weight loss quick fix.

However, others, including Lizzo, see the backlash as completely unwarranted and yet another example of big girls—specifically, big Black girls—being discouraged from being big, healthy, and happy in their own skin.

The entire upset could have been avoided if Lizzo decided to keep the detox off social media. But in her opinion, and in keeping with transparency, Lizzo wanted to take her followers along for the ride and show them that making decisions to maintain and "reset" health can be done safely and that detoxing doesn't always mean rapid weight loss.