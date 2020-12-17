Hilary Duff Reveals the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Is No Longer Happening

How much worse can this year get? Let us count the ways.

The Worst Year of Our Lord 2020 has at least one more trick up its nasty little sleeve. Disney Plus’ highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot is officially dead, according to Hilary Duff, who wrote a long Instagram post on Wednesday breaking the disappointing (okay, it’s soul-crushing) news.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote. “I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

The revival would’ve followed Lizzie McGuire as a 30-something in New York City and reportedly involved a storyline in which Lizzie discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her. According to Disney+, that theme (and others, ostensibly) were too “adult” for the wildly puritanical streaming platform, which led to irreconcilable creative differences between the studio and showrunner Terry Minsky. Ultimately, Minsky was fired from the show in January, after having wrapped two full episodes.

Minsky and Duff were on the same page about their desire to portray grown-up Lizzie authentically. In February, Duff publicly asked Disney to allow them to move the series to Hulu, where they would be freed from “the ceiling of a PG rating.” Of course, that never came to fruition. Lizzie McGuire, we suppose, is simply too good for this world.

Duff echoed her earlier sentiments in her latest Instagram post, writing, “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,” she continued. “I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020 is made of.”