Lily Collins Says Her Family Thanked Her for Getting Engaged

Earlier this year, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins got engaged to partner Charlie McDowell and now the pair are currently in the wedding planning phase, which she calls the "fun part." And her family and friends are just as excited for her to tie the knot. In fact, as Collins told Entertainment Tonight on November 23rd, they actually thanked her for getting engaged this year.

"It's so funny when we got engaged, so many friends and family were like, 'Thank you,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Why?' They're like, 'Thank you for giving us something to look forward to."

She joked, "I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we totally did it for you guys.' But...I'm very grateful. I'm grateful for a lot of things right now."

Collins said that the wedding planning period is so exciting because she's been indulging her inner little girl. "You get to think about all those things, you know, as a young girl, thinking like, 'Ooh, what do I want one day?'" She told ET. "It's like, now you get to actually play and have conversations about it."

And while she and McDowell are stuck at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she's taken some time to "self-reflect" and prioritize. And being able to make people laugh with Emily in Paris—"God knows that's what we all need to do more of right now," she said—and give others some "nostalgia for the world that once was that we're already all feeling" with her upcoming film Mank, which will begin streaming on Netflix come December 4th, Collins has still felt like she's been able to connect with people throughout this isolating time.