Leslie Odom Jr. Reminds Us to Stay Patient While Votes Get Counted With this Powerful Video

This Election Day, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. is reminding us all to "wait for it," the "it," in this case, being the election results—which could take much longer to be recorded than usual. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in record numbers of absentee ballot requests, and counting all these mail-in ballots could take days, though no one can quite predict how long the process will last. So, the Broadway and film star used his musical talents and a popular Hamilton song to make a PSA to remind us that the results of our collective votes are worth waiting for.

"It’s gonna take awhile to get all our votes counted. I’m willing to wait..." Odom Jr. tweeted, along with the video PSA. In the video, he uses the song "Wait for It," which he sings as Aaron Burr on Broadway, to lead into an important message about staying patient this week and not respond to the early outcomes until every vote has been counted.

"Look, this is pretty clear. Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard,” Odom Jr. continued. "In this historic election, millions of you have mailed your ballots or dropped them off—and all of us deserve to be counted."

The song lyric, "And if there's a reason I'm still alive when so many have died, then I'm willing to wait for it" also feels especially pertinent as over 200,000 people in the U.S. have died this year from coronavirus and may not have gotten the chance to cast a ballot.