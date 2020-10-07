Don’t Worry: Mindy Kaling Is Writing ‘Legally Blonde 3’ for Reese Witherspoon RN

With limited crews, quarantined casts, and a list of must-follow rules a mile long, the cogs of the entertainment industry are starting to turn once more. But Mindy Kaling has been working this entire time. With the help of her writing partner, Dan Goor, Kaling has been piecing together the script for Legally Blonde 3, and not even a pandemic will halt her writing genius.

Kaling virtually stopped by Good Morning America yesterday, October 6th, to update us on how the Elle Woods-centric sequel is coming along.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic," Kaling said of the original Legally Blonde.

She relatably added that she was the "annoying friend" who always quoted lines from the film at her former A Wrinkle In Time costar Reese Witherspoon. "But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'"

Legally Blonde 3 has been on the table since 2018 when Witherspoon and Kaling both signed on to make a third movie in the franchise happen. The original plan was that the film will pick up exactly 20 years after the 2001 movie aired. But, due to the pandemic, things may be shifted slightly into the future—it's still unclear.

"It's been really funny to write," Kaling continued. "And I'm working on it with my friend Dan, and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."