Lea Michele's Committed to the "Mom Bob" After Dealing With Postpartum Hair Loss

New mom Lea Michele is dealing with one of those unfortunate side effects that come along with the joy of having a baby. We're talking about postpartum hair loss, and the Glee actress is going through it! On January 6th, Michele shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her current situation: one with a clump of hair in her hand and one showing off her long brown locks that she claims she plans to cut into a "mom bob."

In her first photo, she wrote, "Postpartum hair loss is REAL" with a sad face, but she seemed much more upbeat with the second photo. Alongside the selfie, she wrote, "Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner," with the praise hands emoji.

Postpartum hair loss is completely normal and something many new mamas experience. It's a bummer, though, after experiencing such healthy hair during pregnancy, like many women do. It turns out, though, that the shedding is usually a result of that luscious pregnancy hair.

While it's never fun to see your hair coming out, Michele seems to have a fairly bright attitude about it, and we feel *kinda* excited to see her mom bob if she actually goes for it. The actress and singer—who gave birth to her first son, Ever, in August—typically sports a longer 'do, but we feel pretty confident that a shorter style will not only be easier to manage but also look superb.

Other celebrity mamas have been open about their own struggle with the downsides of pregnancy, including model Ashley Graham. Last February, she shared a candid Instagram photo and caption about the "messy" parts of pregnancy and postpartum life. The new mom, who gave birth last January to son Isaac, also shared in December that she, too, experienced postpartum hair loss, adding that she didn't even realize it was a thing until it happened.

