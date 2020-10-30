Surprise! Lark Voorhies Is Back for the ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot

With its official premiere finally happening next month, fans are no doubt, ahem, so excited to see what the Saved by the Bell reboot has in store. Now that we know Bayside’s cutest couple Zack and Kelly are officially back, fans were still missing the gang’s most fashionable member, Lisa Turtle, who didn’t make an appearance in any of the teaser trailers for the revival.

Thankfully, the '90s gods have heard our calls, because Lark Voorhies is making a surprise return, and we’ve got our first glimpse of Lisa Turtle all grown up.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, announced on social media that “Lisa Turtle is coming back to Bayside.”

Peacock noted that that Voorhies will make a “special appearance” in the reboot. And yes, adult Lisa sounds as cool as she was back then.

In a statement announcing her return, the network announced that “when the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion." It’s not clear how many episodes she’ll appear in or when she’ll make her first appearance in the revival, but we’re thrilled that she will be back...even if she was a bit fashionably late to the party. It simply wouldn’t be right without her.

Though we’ve only gotten a brief glimpse of grown-up Lisa, she looks perfectly on point in the promo picture, wearing a hot pink blazer and seemingly working on some sketches. All that’s missing is the Lisa card—although given the way things went when she was in high school, it’s probably better if she doesn’t have it.

All jokes aside, it’s fabulous that Voorhies is back for the reboot. In February, she shared that she felt “bit slighted and hurt” when she wasn’t asked to return, and Bell 2.0 just wouldn’t be the same without her. We can’t wait to see what Bayside’s biggest gossip queen has up her well-styled sleeve—will she join the Zack Attack reunion? Or perhaps a revival of Hot Sundae? Did she end up marrying Jessie’s stepbrother?