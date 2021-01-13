Lana Del Rey Keeps Trying to Explain Her Comments on Trump, but Fans Aren’t Having It

In a January 11th interview on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds with Annie Mac, Lana Del Rey said some concerning things regarding Donald Trump's presidency and the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Now, Del Rey is walking back on her statements, saying that they were taken out of context, but fans aren't ready to let her off the hook.

"I think the madness of Trump—as bad as it was, it really needed to happen," Del Rey told Mac. "We really needed a reflection of our world's greatest problem...the problem of sociopathy and narcissism, especially in America."

"I was surprised we didn't have a live-television-psychopath-crazy-person as a president a long time ago because that's what we see on TV and that's what we see on Instagram," she continued. "I think it was a huge wakeup call."

"[Trump] doesn't know he's inciting a riot, I believe that," Del Rey said, blaming his narcism for the president being unaware that he's "hurting other people." When Mac said that she disagrees, Del Rey continued, "Because he's got delusions of grandeur...I think he's unwell."

And as for the Capitol rioters, Del Rey blames "dissociative rage" rather than radicalization. "They want to wild out somewhere and it's like, we don't know how to find a way to be wild in our world. And at the same time the world is so wild."

Once Del Rey began seeing the backlash from her stance on Trump, she released a statement on Twitter in an attempt to clarify her comments. "Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy," she tweeted on January 12th, "and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcism in America."

However, her shifting of the blame for what happened at the Capitol, and for the radicalization of white America could not be patched up—nor could Del Rey's statement that Trump's presidency "needed to happen" when she was not nearly as affected by his presidency as a large percentage of American citizens were.

Her "clarification" didn't make things better for her, and Del Rey fired back at Complex Magazine and Rolling Stone for "inferring that I thought it was right to storm the [Capitol]." She later wrote in a separate tweet, "It's fucked up...I am the one helping bringing the problem with narcism to light."

Del Rey also made a video on Instagram to further backtrack and call out magazine headlines. "I said that when someone is so deeply deficient in empathy, they may not know that they're the bad guy," she said. "And that may be a controversial opinion. But don't make the controversy that I don't think he meant to incite the riot. It's not the point, is what I was saying."

"The general point is the wider ranging issue of sociopathy in our system that's being reflected in our government and right back to us," she continued. "I really don't appreciate being painted as some kind of white Republican who's always been given everything and supports the incite of a Capitol riot."