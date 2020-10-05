The OG ‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Reunion Announcement Was So Throwback

If we need anything this year, it’s positive news and chances to forget that it’s 2020. So, this announcement involving the cast of a hit 2004 reality show really fits the bill. As shared on Instagram, there is going to be a Laguna Beach cast reunion…as long as fans meet their end of the deal.

In a three-minute video announcement, which was posted to all of their Instagram accounts, Laguna Beach co-stars Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Stephen Colletti, and Dieter Schmitz reunite via video chat. Yes, Stephen and Lauren, "L.C.," are back together again and all that was missing was Kristin Cavallari whining, “Steeeepheennn”.

In the clip, the cast members even note the other friends (and frenemies??) who will be joining in at the Laguna Beach Reunion reunion:

Loren Polster, Christina Schuller, Talon Torriero, Morgan Olsen, Lo Bosworth, and, of course, Cavallari, who recently reunited with Colletti on her own.

After a joke about how they’re all still drinking from Solo cups and a reference to the show’s theme song, “Coming Clean” by Hilary Duff, Conrad explains that if they get “enough people to vote” they’ll hold a reunion with the other cast members. (They also do some bad acting that has something to do with Phillips’ original get out the vote video being deleted. You can check that out for yourself.)

As explained in Conrad’s caption, the cast is partnering with Good to Vote and HeadCount. “If we can get 500 of you to register to vote—or simply check your registration—we will host the first-ever Laguna Beach cast Reunion!” she explains. Five-hundred isn’t that many people—especially considering her post already has 680K views—so it sounds like this reunion will definitely be happening.

If you’re interested in contributing to these fantastic causes—voting and bringing the Laguna cast back together, obviously—then you can register to vote or check your registration status through the cast’s HeadCount page here.