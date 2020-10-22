Kylie Jenner Revealed Barbie Blonde Hair in a New Post

Maybe she wanted to twin with her sister Kendall's new look.

Kylie Jenner wanted to know if blondes really do have more fun. The makeup mogul and mom-of-one debuted a brand new blonde look on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20th, and it's giving us modern Barbie energy.

Prior to diving into the bleach bottle, Jenner was rocking an ashy brunette ombre—darker at the roots and almost gray at the ends. It was a tease of a lighter tone to her usual dark brown, but now she's gone full blonde, though more of a beachy shade than the platinum she has tried in the past.

Captioning the reveal video with a blonde girl emoji, Jenner gave us a quick hair toss and then modeled the heck out of her new look.

It appears as though Jenner may have gone blonde to match the marketing of her upcoming Wild Thing collection with Kylie Cosmetics. She posted a shot from the campaign to Instagram a day prior to showing off her straight hair, and she's wearing a similar shade to her current golden blonde, but in curl form.

"WILD THING," Jenner captioned her post. "My brand new @kyliecosmetics collection launches on the 26th!!!!!!! been waiting too long for this one! i’m so excited it’s finally here!!!"

Though just maybe, Jenner wanted to twin with her sister Kendall, who recently showed off dirty blonde extensions.

The last time Kylie went blonde was back in June when she wore a platinum pink wig for a couple of Instagram shots. Before that, she did an e-girl inspired dye job with brunette in the back and two blonde streaks in the front.