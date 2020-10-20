Kristen Bell’s Anniversary Post for Dax Shepard Is So Relatable

After being together for more than 10 years, the anniversaries start to blur together. How many years has it been? Oh, yesterday was the actual day? Should we be doing something to celebrate? Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who have been together since 2007 and married since 2013, know that feeling well—and Bell's relatable Instagram post hits home for many couples who have been in it for the long haul.

Bell posted a photo of she and Shepard on October 19th post, which was dedicated to The Day.

"Well, it's that time of year again," Bell captioned the post. "The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'"

But it was the end of her caption that proved that dates don't really matter, anyway: "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will."

We can't blame Bell or Shepard for forgetting their anniversary. In fact, Bell vowed to never remember in her anniversary post from last year.

"I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us," Bell wrote after confessing, "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary."

"In truth, neither of us remember which day," she continued, "Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.

After they began dating in 2007, Shepard proposed to Bell in 2009, and then Bell re-proposed to Shepard in 2013 once same-sex marriage became legal in the state of California. They were married in a courthouse wedding on October 17th, 2013 (or somewhere around that date).