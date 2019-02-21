Is Kris Jenner behind the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal?

There are plenty of conspiracies surrounding the Illuminati-like reach of Kris Jenner. At this point, it’s common knowledge that the superstar manager has a hand in just about everything her wildly successful family touches. That tidbit could be why Twitter users are convinced she’s behind Khloé Kardashian’s latest scandal with Tristan Thompson. It’s almost too efficient not to believe: with a single headline, Jenner’s cleaning house by getting rid of Thompson once and for all and giving Jordyn Woods a little bit of a publicity bump—all while creating a captivating hurricane of content for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. If we’re to believe this theory, then, well, she’s a genius.

None of the Kardashians or Jenners have released an official statement on the matter, so the validity of any theory is still very much up in the air. “Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” a source told E!. “She can’t believe it.” The source added that Khloé heard about the incident from “multiple” people and that all of Tristan’s denials are falling on deaf ears.

kardash-e1550781631178.jpg Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

But Twitter users are speculating that Jordyn’s time in the spotlight is one way that Kris Jenner is thanking Woods for her loyalty to the family. Not only did she keep quiet about Kylie’s pregnancy, but she’s also stood by the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a long, long time.

The timeline is another reason that fans are sniffing around for conspiracy clues. Unnamed sources have said that Kylie’s been “in denial” for days. Since the story only broke yesterday, either Kylie knew about it before or Kris Jenner’s getting a little sloppy. Mastermind or master manipulator, nobody knows about the machinations of the gossip machine like Kris Jenner. And if this is all part of her master plan (which, again, is unconfirmed), it looks like it’s working.