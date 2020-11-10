Kristen Stewart’s Gay Holiday Rom-Com Is All Twitter Wants for Christmas

Stewart plays girlfriend to Mackenzie Davis, who has yet to come out to her family.

What do you get when you mix Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, and Dan Levy together with a whole lot of holiday spirit? You get Happiest Season, Hulu's newest (and highly-anticipated) holiday rom-com. Just how highly-anticipated is Happiest Season? The trailer alone has sent Twitter into a tailspin.

Happiest Season stars Stewart and Davis as girlfriends who have planned to spend Christmas together at Davis's childhood home with her...uh, conservative family. And, oh yeah, Davis's character Harper has yet to come out to her parents and has told them that Stewart's Abby is her "orphan friend."

"This is why I avoid Christmas," Abby says in the trailer. "It brings out the worst in everything."

Written and directed by Clea DuVall, best known for her acting work in Veep, Broad City, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Happiest Season also stars Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Mary Steenburgen, and Mary Holland.

Set to a brand new Tegan and Sara holiday bop, the Happiest Season trailer is hitting hard on Twitter, and although Abby thinks Christmas brings out the worst in everything, those who love a good holiday movie beg to differ.

Including icon, queen, and everyone's favorite person, Sarah Paulson.

We think everyone can agree that it's about time we get a gay love story set during the holidays to watch at least five times (per day, even) during the holiday season. If Twitter has anything to say about it, Happiest Season is destined to become an instant classic.