Everything We Know About the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have become the latest celebrity couple to enter murky water amid the pandemic. Several sources claim the pair have separated, with Kardashian threatening an impending divorce, but seemingly nothing has been confirmed by the couple themselves. So, what's the deal? Though we can't say for sure what's going down between Kardashian and West, who married in 2014, the rumor mill has churned up some compelling evidence regarding the state of their relationship.

Things first became strained between Kardashian and West during West's ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign, due to West divulging personal information about his marriage and family life during campaign rallies and via Twitter. As NPR recounts, West claimed the Jordan Peele horror flick Get Out was based on his life with the Kardashians and that his wife was trying to hospitalize him.

It was also during this time that a source close to the couple told People that West was working his way through several bipolar episodes, and Kardashian herself asked fans to show "compassion" during this period.

According to a January 5th Page Six report, West spent the holidays on his Wyoming ranch, away from the Kardashian-Jenner family, including his kids with Kim, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2), and Psalm (19 months). A source said Kardashian requested his Wyoming stay so that they could "live separate lives" while she "quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce."

What's more is that Page Six reportedly received confirmation that Kardashian has been in contact with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser who worked with Kardashian to divorce Kris Humphries in 2013.

As for West, he has reportedly been "trying to get divorced from Kim" ever since she attended a 2018 prison reform event with Meek Mill, as the rapper tweeted (and deleted) in July 2020.

One of the biggest assets the couple will reportedly have to settle on is their Calabasas, Calif., home, in which West spearheaded a $20 million minimalist renovation. This is where their four kids have grown up, and the thought is that Kardashian will most likely want to move the house into her name during the divorce, despite it being solely in West's at the moment. The reason the separation has lasted so long is that Kardashian is making moves that will best benefit the kids, sources say.