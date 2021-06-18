Kim Kardashian Further Explained Her Reason For Divorcing Kanye West During the 'KUWTK' Reunion

On Thursday, June 17th, Andy Cohen hosted the first (of hopefully many) Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. The reality TV show wrapped up its 20th and final season last week, and we learned a bit more about why the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fizzled out, which Kardashian touched upon further in the reunion episode-though, she really didn't want to at first.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it, here on TV," Kardashian said at first, later adding, "It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or I didn't try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that kids want more than to see their parents together. I lived that myself."

And despite the divorce, Kardashian said that her marriage to West was "so real," and she considers it her "first real marriage." She continued, "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship, and I respect him so much."

In the series finale of KUWTK, Kardashian explained that West's traveling back and forth to Wyoming was also a huge factor in her wanting to end things. She realized she and West got along better when he was gone. "After turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state," she said during the final episode. "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me."