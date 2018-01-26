Khloé Kardashian is all about her pregnancy cellulite

When you get pregnant, your body changes — and since you’re literally growing another human inside of you, that should be expected. But while it’s easy to feel down about the visible adjustments, Khloé Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy cellulite. And even better, she’s spreading some empowering thoughts about it on Twitter.

After months of staying silent, Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy this past December in an Instagram post where she seemed almost apologetic for keeping the news so quiet.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” her Instagram announcement read. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one!”

This will be the first child for Kardashian and the second for her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Just recently, she opened up about her pregnancy cravings — believing in moderation, she still allows herself to eat what her body wants to eat. And even though the Revenge Body star looks forward to starting up her pre-baby workout routines again, she’s embracing the way her body looks today. It’s incredible what a woman’s body does during pregnancy, so seeing her welcome these changes is pretty moving.

For one, she noted that her cellulite is cute. And we happen to agree.

And after posting this tweet, she decided to interact with her fans about cellulite a little bit.

Even though some people thought she was complaining, she made sure to clarify that wasn’t the case.

And when she brought up stretch marks, she made sure to clarify that being happy she hasn’t gotten them yet doesn’t mean she’s not embracing every single moment of the pregnancy.

Eventually, the reality star decided to sign off with one last message about the baby on the way.