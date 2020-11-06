Khloé Kardashian Clapped Back at Commenters Who Called Out Her Lack of Political Involvement

Like everyone else awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election, Khloé Kardashian has been finding it hard to sleep since Election Day, November 3rd. And when someone on Twitter accused her of not being as politically involved in this election as she should have been (in their opinion), Kardashian had to clap back and set the record straight.

On the morning of November 4th, while votes were still trickling in across the country, Kardashian tweeted, "I haven't slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10."

Minutes later, after many people filled her replies with essentially "girl, same," Kardashian put out another tweet recognizing the importance of taking care of our mental health during such an stress-inducing period in history.

"I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the election. Even people not from this country...Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help," she wrote. "We will all get through this together. We have to."

But one of the tweets in her replies was an accusatory one in which a Twitter user wrote that despite Kardashian and her family being huge influencers, "I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote!"

Kardashian felt the need to push back, writing, "My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms."

She noted that she and her sisters have been "posting for weeks" and providing followers with resources to help them register to vote. "Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims," Kardashian signed off.

Though it's impossible to please everyone, it should be said that Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie have all been advocating for the importance of getting involved in this election. Each sister took to their social media accounts on Election Day to share that they voted and also to share information to help fans get to the polls before polling stations closed.

This go around, the Kardashians did not endorse any one candidate like they did with Hillary Clinton in 2016. With Kim's husband Kanye West *technically* in the running this election cycle, they seemingly found it best to refrain from supporting one candidate over the other.

Even so, it appears the Kardashians did do their part, and despite their questionable decision to throw a couple birthday parties in the midst of the global pandemic (um...big yikes), they were seemingly good influences when it came to partaking in the 2020 election.