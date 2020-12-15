Kevin From ‘The Office’ Has a Major Side Gig You Probably Didn’t Know About

And no. It has nothing to do with chili.

Serving as a true fan favorite as Kevin Malone from The Office, most fans will instantly recognize Brian Baumgartner for the lovable character he played during the hit series’ nine-season run. In fact, fans love the show so much that Baumgartner has made major bank—to the tune of a cool $1 million this year alone—for his appearances on Cameo.

Cameo’s co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis recently revealed that Baumgartner was the app’s top earner in 2020, and it’s all because of the special effort he puts into each of his greetings to fans.

ICYDK, the app allows fans of famous public figures (everyone from JoJo Siwa to your favorite Real Housewives are on there) to request a recorded greeting, with prices varying wildly—Caitlyn Jenner will set you back $2,500, but Carson Kressley charges $65.

Baumgartner currently charges $195 for a personalized message, with Galanis recently sharing on the New York Times’ Sway podcast that it’s because of what he puts behind each greeting that makes fans so thrilled to snag one. “He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos, and I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people” Galanis explained.

Galanis added that Baumgartner “just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job,” making fans smile in character as Kevin or as himself since joining Cameo in early 2019. While we can’t guarantee he’ll share Kevin's famous chilli recipe, his Cameo is sure to make the perfect gift for the Office lover in your life.