Kevin Jonas’s Daughters Impersonating The Jonas Brothers Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See All Week

If you ever found yourself wondering what celebrities do with the awards they're lucky enough to win, Kevin Jonas just enlightened us. Jonas posted a video of his daughters using the Jonas Brothers' 2020 Billboard Music Awards (which are shaped like microphones) to impersonate their father and uncles, and it's most hilarious thing you'll see today.

"Whelp @nickjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers," Jonas captioned the video.

The clip shows daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, yelling in deep voices, "I'm Joe!" "I'm Nick!" "I'm Kevin!" into the microphones and LOL—they should take this act on the road.

The JoBros took home 2020 Billboard Music Awards for Best Duo/Group, Best Radio Song for "Sucker," and Best Radio Songs Artist. And like, that's great an all, but Alena and Valentina should have won for Best Impersonation Performance because they have some serious skills.

"To be fair, we all are Kevin," friend Wells Adams wrote on Jonas's post. Joel Madden commented three hearts—one for Valentina, one for Alena, and one for Kevin, we suppose. Both Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas liked the post because, how could you not?

When the Jonas Brothers reunited after their five-year hiatus in 2019, Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas told E! News that both Valentina and Alena are "so proud" of their dad and uncles. "They'll be by the stage and they'll be waving to them and if they don't get a wave, they'll look at me and say, 'Why are they not waving?' I'll say, they're looking at a lot of people right now but they love you," Danielle joked.