Kelsea Ballerini Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors—“Just Carrying Around My Organs”

Ballerini was actually tagged in several pregnancy speculation tweets, including one since-deleted tweet that she quoted and responded to. "I'm sure you mean well, but it's incredible insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," Ballerini wrote before confirming that she is not.

The "Hole in a Bottle" singer noted that she's "just carrying around [her] organs," as we humans are wont to do. "But if I were [pregnant], I'd want to share that in my own time when I felt ready."

She then asked her fans and followers not to "judge bloat levels" on social media.

Not only is it simply rude to ask if someone is pregnant due to the implication that their body has changed in some noticeable way (which they may or may not be comfortable with), but it's also, as Ballerini said, "insensitive" to assume that someone can easily get pregnant.

One Twitter follower in the replies under Ballerini's clap back noted that this question can trigger a negative emotional response. "Lots of women (like me) would do anything to be pregnant and aren’t," the user wrote.

If someone is pregnant, it's up to them to alert the media, share with followers, and spread the good news, or not. Yes, it's fine to get excited at the thought of your favorite celebrity growing their family, but keep that excitement offline and away from their eyesight—they're real people, after all.