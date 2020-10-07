Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant—See Her Surprise Reveal Pics

Destiny will soon be getting another Child because Kelly Rowland is pregnant! The singer revealed the news in her November cover story for Women’s Health, and she shared that her pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Rowland said of she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, who also share 5-year-old son Titan. As it turned out, the 39-year-old got pregnant immediately—a welcome “surprise,” the magazine added, as many women struggle with fertility past their mid-30s.

Despite her excitement, Rowland said she was hesitant to share the news in the midst of several global crises (which we probably don’t need to remind you of). But ultimately, she understood the importance of making room for positive news amid the turmoil.

“You still want to remind people that life is important,” she said. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February.”

Rowland also shared how her health and fitness routine has shifted since becoming pregnant with her second child, which is proving to be a very different pregnancy than her first. While she said she “swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked” while pregnant with Titan, she’s been hit with “an overwhelming sense of exhaustion” the second time around. She’s taken up gentler activities now, like yoga, walking, stretching with a physical therapist, and working deep breathing exercises into her regular self-care routine—the latter of which she began after experiencing deep grief in the wake of the police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black people in recent months.

And maintaining that routine has been just as important for her physical health as it has her mental health, especially as she navigates parenting two Black children during our national reckoning with race. Like so many other Black parents, Rowland told the magazine that her number-one priority is to “protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”

Still, Rowland “is in a space of optimism as she talks about the future,” the magazine says. And she has a lot to look forward to: In addition to having another baby, Rowland has a fifth studio album in the works. (She dropped a single, “Coffee,” back in April).