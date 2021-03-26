Here’s Why Kelly Clarkson Says She’s Sworn Off Marriage—For Now

Though we're big proponents of the idea never say never, we can't argue with Kelly Clarkson's reasoning for not wanting to marry again—that is, as of right now. Clarkson, who is currently going through a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, talked to pal Gwyneth Paltrow about remarrying and being vulnerable with someone again after experiencing heartbreak.

"You've been married for two years. Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again," Clarkson told Paltrow on the March 24th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So, that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

Paltrow admitted that putting herself out there to find love again after divorcing Chris Martin in 2016 was "probably the hardest thing I've ever done." She said the entire process of "allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce, and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself, and then open myself up again" was difficult, but the reward of building a relationship with her husband Brad Falchuk was all worth it. "You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time," Paltrow said.

"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," Clarkson said. "I'm actually not looking for it."