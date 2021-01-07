Keke Palmer's Shaggy Mullet Is Giving Us So Many Rock Star Vibes

If you ask us, there's truly no better time than the start of a new year to try out a bold new hair change, because why not start fresh with a brand-new beauty vibe to officially say farewell to 2020? Keke Palmer just debuted her badass new shaggy mullet on Instagram, and she's not the first cool-girl celeb to sport the controversial hair trend as of late.

Palmer is definitely a hair chameleon, and she seemingly loves switching up her color and style on a whim. But her latest look is the ultimate throwback to '80s rocker vibes, and it has us calling our stylists to snag the cut for ourselves.

The Hustlers star shared a video of herself on Tuesday, January 5th, showing off her hair switch-up, which features shorter layers at the bangs and in the front, and longer curls in the back. By the looks of her dancey video clip, it definitely seems like Palmer is fully digging her new 'do as much as her followers are, because they were quick to flood the comments section of her post with praise for her "Joan Jett vibes," with fire emojis galore for the punk-inspired cropped cut, created by Palmer's stylist, Ann Jones.

No word on what inspired her retro hair look for the new year, but it is possible that Palmer is taking cues from Rihanna, who has been sporting her own shaggy mullet on social media since last September, wearing hers with both straight and curly hair—and looking impossibly cool to boot.