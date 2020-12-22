Katy Perry Admits She Used to Pretend to Be Zooey Deschanel to Get Into Clubs

If you’ve ever thought that Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel were pretty much twins, you’re not alone. It turns out that before her pop career took off, Perry used to pretend to be Deschanel to get into Los Angeles nightclubs, and the New Girl alum totally knew about it.

The pair teamed up for an Instagram Live chat on Monday, December 21st, in celebration of the Trolls actress starring in Perry’s new music video for “Not the End of the World.” Perry revealed that when she moved to L.A. nearly two decades ago, she used to pose as Deschanel and eventually Deschanel realized something was up, thanks to Perry’s self-professed “wild child” ways.

“When I moved to L.A. maybe 18 years ago...I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world," Perry revealed. "In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”

She then revealed that she simply wanted to hit the clubs, so she did something a little risky. “I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

Turns out, though, that Deschanel fully knew what was up. “Well, I know this,” she shared. "People were like 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!'" Deschanel recalled. "Then everybody kept telling me about you, 'This girl Katy, she looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'"

Then, when the pair finally met, the 500 Days of Summer star was relieved to scope out her famous doppelgänger. “When I first met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty, and I was like, 'Oh, thank God. She's so pretty.’”

Though Perry shared that, at the time, she was “tuned up to 11,” she apologized for “misrepresenting” Deschanel, but Deschanel seemingly took it all in stride, making for a happy ending to a hilariously weird story.