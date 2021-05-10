Katy Perry Is Almost Unrecognizable In Her Throwback Mother’s Day Post

Like many of us, Katy Perry took to social media yesterday, May 9th, to celebrate and honor the moms in her life. Perry shared a sentimental heartfelt message and throwback photo of herself, her mom, and her sister or, as she cleverly nicknamed them, her "Mother's Day idols."

While some fans took this as an opportunity to wish Perry, a new mom herself, a happy first Mother's Day, others couldn't help but gush over young Katy in the picture—an old family portrait featuring the Perry girls posed in classic black blouse-statement jewelry photo portrait attire. The "Daisies'' singer is also rocking a shaggy blonde bob with long side bangs in the pic, which is just giving us all the '90's nostalgia.

"O. M. G. This is Vaseline smeared lens perfection!!!!" fellow mom and activist Sally Kohn praised in the comments section of Perry's Instagram post, to which someone else responded, "The "glamour shots" effect!" Another commented, "literally the cutest I've ever seen." Between the hearts and happy Mother's Day remarks, fans were loving this little nugget from the Katy Perry time capsule.

Of course, Mother's Day wouldn't be complete without a lovey-dovey post from Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares her daughter, 8-month old Daisy Dove Bloom.

Bloom acknowledged Perry all right, and being the goofball he is, his tribute goes down as one of the funniest Mother's Day posts we've seen yet.

Using an older photo of his from a fishing trip, Bloom appears perched over a lake holding his "catch" with a wide-eyed grin. His catch of the day? A photoshopped Perry in a mermaid ensemble.