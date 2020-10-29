Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sang About a Crucial Voting Reminder

Mom and Dad are at it again, and this time they're telling us to actually head to the polls. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dropped by Instagram yesterday, October 28th, to ask fans and followers to vote early in-person or drop off their mail-in ballot to local drop boxes rather than put them in the mail. With only six days remaining until Election Day, November 3rd, Perry and Bloom want to make sure all votes arrive on time and are counted.

"Rise and shine and get to the polls now," Perry sings in the video posted to both her and Bloom's Instagram pages. "Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot now," Bloom chimes in. "This little ditty is going to be for Daisy Dove," Bloom adds, shouting out his newborn daughter and noting that we're voting for the betterment of future generations in this election.

Perry captioned her video, "mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS!"

Bloom captioned his, "Mum n Dad just sayin drop em off it’s too late to mail em in—it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend! #votenow."

Voting by mail has been important in this election as a way to stay safe and stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). However, now that we are only less than a week away from November 3rd, NPR reports that many officials are urging citizens to submit their votes in person. The Postal Service itself recommended getting your ballot in the mail at least seven days before Election Day, which has now passed. The USPS is experiencing slower processing times thanks to cost-cutting measures from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and it can't guarantee all ballots will make it to their final destination by November 3rd if submitted too close to the deadline.

Voting early at the actual polls or dropping your ballot into a local dropbox is a much more secure and efficient way of casting your vote before Election Day.

You can use Vote.org's dropbox search to find a ballot drop-off location near you. Most towns and cities will also accept your ballot at the clerk's office at town or city hall.

Remember, if you do decide to vote in person and have already received a ballot in the mail, bring the blank ballot with you to the poll site. They will either have you fill out your ballot there, or trade in your mail-in ballot for an on-site one.

If you cannot go to the polls for health reasons and cannot locate a dropbox near you, it's advised that you put your ballot in the mail anyway. As attorney J. Remy Green, who is representing voters in a lawsuit agains the Postal Service, told NPR, "It is so profoundly better to take a chance that your vote is counted than not vote at all."