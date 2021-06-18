Kate Middleton Launched Her Own Early Childhood Center

"Hearing from teachers and parents helped me understand the need to support children before school."

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, announced yesterday, June 17th, that she has founded The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The center's goal is to provide kids with mental health and education services from an early age onward in the hope that they will stay away from harmful choices that could lead to drug addiction, homelessness, and future family breakdown.

In an announcement video posted to the official Kensington Royal social media accounts, the Duchess explains that her path to founding the child center is rooted in listening to those who have been through extremely hard times. "Listening to these experiences, I came to understand that poor mental health and a traumatic childhood shaped their lives," Middleton said, per the video.

"I wanted to do more to help prevent those social challenges by improving mental health," she continued. "But learning more only highlighted the need to start this earlier in life."

"Hearing from teachers and parents helped me understand the need to support children before school, which led me to the science of our early childhoods and the lifelong impact on our physical and mental wellbeing," she said.

Middleton further explained in another video, posted earlier today, June 18th, that The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will focus on nurturing children before the age of five because, "this period is when we first learn to manage our emotions and impulses, to care and to empathize, and thus ultimately to establish healthy relationships with ourselves and others," the Duchess wrote in a report for the Centre's first initiative titled, "Big Change Starts Small."

The Centre will not only provide resources to young children and their parents but also raise awareness about the importance of early childhood and development through creative campaigns and activities.