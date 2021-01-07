Karlie Kloss Revealed That She’s “Tried” to Talk to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump About Politics

As the nation watched domestic terrorists descend upon the United States Capitol on January 6th, one unexpected celebrity went viral for her tweets as the violent aftermath unfolded. After Karlie Kloss tweeted that she condemned the violence at the Capitol building as "anti-American," one person used the opportunity to remind her that true change often starts at home, and it's Kloss's response that has Twitter abuzz.

Kloss first addressed the situation by writing, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American." A fellow Twitter user responded by suggesting that Kloss "tell [her] sister and brother in law," to which Kloss replied, "I've tried."

Of course, the follower is calling to attention the fact that Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. Though Kloss has used her social media platforms to encourage followers to vote both in the 2020 presidential election and in the Georgia runoff election, as well as showing support for the forthcoming Biden-Harris administration, Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy of her performative activism given her close familial ties to active members of the Trump administration.